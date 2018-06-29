Airbnb aims to go public before the end of 2020

Emily Nicolle

Airbnb has told its employees that the company is aiming for an initial public offering by late 2020.

A source close to the company told City A.M. that Airbnb has set a goal of being ready to go public by 30 June 2019, and is aiming to list before late 2020 to get ahead of any employee equity grants expiring.

The company will also be paying cash bonuses to staff rather than options in 2018 and 2019, for the first time in years.

Staff have previously voiced frustration at the company's bonus scheme, which left them unable to leave the company if they wanted to vest and sell their stock grants.

The source added that Airbnb has now eliminated that one year vesting cliff for previous employees.

Airbnb was valued at $31bn last year after closing a $1bn fundraising round.

A spokesperson for Airbnb declined to comment.