Lloyd's of London boss Dame Inga Beale to step down next year

Josh Mines

The chief executive of insurance giant Lloyd's of London Dame Inga Beale is to step down in 2019 after five years leading the company.

Beale joined Lloyd's in January 2014, and has been central to major cultural change and the adoption of new technology at the insurer.

The news was first reported by trade mag The Insurance Insider earlier today, who said chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown had plans to bring in his own chief exec.

She also embedded diversity and inclusion into the business with her Inclusion@Lloyd's initiative. Beale was the first woman to take the top job at Lloyd's, and was also the first woman and openly bisexual person to top the Financial Times/ OUTstanding list of the world's leading LGBT executives in 2015.

Before joining Lloyd's, Beale was chief executive of Canopius, and has also spent stints at rival Zurich, where she was global chief underwriting officer.

She is an influential figure in British business, being a member of the government's Financial Services Trade and Investment Board, the Department for Education's Business Advisory Group, the London Mayor's Business Advisory Board and is the president of the UK Chartered Insurance Institute.

Carnegie-Brown has been in the post since July last year. Beale's exit comes after the business swung from a £2bn profit in 2016 to report a pre-tax loss of £2bn for 2017 in March.

It said the frequency and scale of disasters in the year meant they had suffered heavy losses from thousands of claims.

Inga Beale said:

The decision to leave has been a tough one and when the time comes I will miss the energy, innovative spirit and expertise that I come across every working day. Leading Lloyd’s is an honour and I am proud to have played a part in ensuring that it remains relevant and fit for purpose for the future. The world trusts Lloyd’s to be there when it matters the most and I believe it is well placed for the next 330 years.

Carnegie-Brown praised beale for her work modernising the company and the industry.

"Her boldness and persistence have generated the momentum required to bring about real change. I have very much enjoyed working with Inga, and I am grateful for the support she has given me in my first year as chairman."

An exact leaving date will be confirmed in due course, and Lloyd's said the search for her successor was now underway.

