Josh Mines

Sitting through constant ads when you're watching TV may be annoying, but there are always a few which stick with you long after you've turned off the box.

But now it's been revealed which ads from the last 50 years have stood the test of time.

YouGov and ad mag Marketing Week asked audiences which ads were most well remembered and the most well liked by Brits.

They asked people to respond to 10 ads from each era picked by marketing experts, saying if they'd seen the ad or not, if they could name which brand made it, and finally which ad was their favourite from each era.

The 2010s

YouGov gave the crown for the 2010s to supermarket Aldi's Like Brands, Only Cheaper ads, as 30 per cent of people who'd seen it thought it was the best.

Also high up the rankings was the iconic Old Spice advert, as well as the government's initiative to get women into sport - This Girl Can.

The 2000s

​In a hotly contested category, the Phil Collins loving Cadbury gorilla just beat out Compare the Meerkat to take top spot.

Should've Gone To Specsavers fared well in third place, while Honda's the Power of Dreams came in next.

The 1990s

The 90s also had some tough competition - but Guinness's black and white surfer ad came out as a clear winner with 25 per cent approval, above Tangos ad campaigns which got 15 per cent approval.

Wonderbra lifted itself to third spot with its Hello Boys campaign.

The 1980s

In an ad that was made redundant by the internet, Yellow Pages' JR Hartley ad topped the table in the 1980s with a quarter (24 per cent) of people saying it was their favourite ad.

The era also spawned a few other memorable entrants, like the OXO Family ads in second, as well as Levi's Laundrette campaign.

The 1970s

Rounding off the nation's favourite ads, the top spot in the 70s was given to the recently revived Hovis bread ad, with over a quarter (28 per cent) of people who'd seen it saying it was their favourite.

The Smash Martians mocking humans for how they cooked potatoes was a close second with 26 per cent, while Cinzano came third.

To take a look at all the full results, click here.