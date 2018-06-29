Mapped: The number of pubs London has lost since 2001

Rebecca Smith

London is losing an increasing number of pubs, according to new figures released from City Hall and the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra).

The capital lost 85 pubs in 2016-17 leaving a total of 3,530, a 2.4 per cent fall on the number from the year before.

A bright spot was employment, with the net number of people working at pubs remaining steady. The number of people employed in London pubs last year was 46,400 - similar to the 46,300 reported in 2016.

And during 2016-17, seven boroughs did report a net rise in pubs and these were the City of London, Camden, Bexley, Greenwich, Hounslow and Lewisham.

Read more: Heineken is raising UK investment to record levels

The net loss of pubs per London borough since 2001

(Click or tap to view full-sized version with borough-specific numbers.)

Among those hardest hit were Barnet where the number of pubs has dropped from 135 in 2001 to 80 in 2017, and Enfield, which used to have 120 pubs 17 years ago, and now has 65.

Newham had 105 pubs and now has 50, while Tower Hamlets had 205 in 2001 and now has 120.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said:

The traditional London pub has been at the heart of London’s communities for hundreds of years, but sadly they continue to face a long-term decline in numbers. As mayor, I have made safeguarding and growing London’s night-time economy a priority, and am doing all I can to protect the capital’s iconic pubs. By creating the most pro-pub planning strategy the capital has ever seen I’ve shown what can be done, and I want to see the government and local authorities match my ambition and help protect these key community hubs for generations to come.

Khan said he was calling on boroughs to resist applications to redevelop beer gardens and ensure new residential developments near to pubs are adequately soundproofed so they can co-exist. Between 2000 and 2018, the demolition of pubs was cited as the most common reason for pub closures in London.

The mayor said local authorities can also consider extended opening hours to help boost income and relieve pressures from business rates.

Geoff Strawbridge, Camra's regional director for Greater London, said: "Camra branches would like to see all London boroughs adopting robust pub protection policies in their strategic plans and enforcing them in their planning decisions."

Read more: Greene King hopes for World Cup boost as adjusted profits fall 11 per cent