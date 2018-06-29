Josh Mines

Shares in public services firm Serco fell nearly five per cent this morning as the company said profits would take a hit following it taking on six healthcare facilities management contracts from collapsed contractor Carillion.

The figures

Issuing an update to investors, Serco said sales had fallen in the first half of 2018 to £1.4bn down from £1.5bn in the same period last year.

It lowered its expectations for 2018 to between £2.7bn and £2.8bn, down from between £2.8bn and £2.9bn previously.

Profits are expected to be around £80m, as its outlook remained unchanged.

Why it's important

Just before Carillion collapsed, Serco wangled a deal to take on the six NHS healthcare management contracts from the company, and it has warned that this could effect profits later on in the year.

Serco is also in the middle of a major overhaul which it started in 2014, as it looks to reevaluate how it could avoid going the same way as Carillion.

What Serco said

Rupert Soames, Serco group chief executive said:

As foreseen in our five-year strategy, profits are now starting to grow and we expect underlying trading profit to increase by around 20 per cent at constant currency in the first half. Notwithstanding market conditions that are less than ideal, particularly in the UK, we are responding appropriately and continuing to make progress in line with our strategy.

In short

Sales decreased marginally as the company took a hit from contracts it took from Carillion when it folded.