Swiss pharmaceutical firm Novartis toady announced plans to spin-off its eye care devices business Alcon as well as initiate a share buy back of up to $5bn.

Novartis will go to shareholders next February to get approval for the spin-off, which the company hopes will be finalised in the first six months of 2019.

It plans to list Alcon on the SIX Swiss stock exchange and the New York Stock Exchange, while keeping its head quarters in Switzerland.

The share buy back will be executed by the end of 2019, and is planned to be funded through the proceeds of the divestment of its consumer health joint venture stake to GSK.

Joerg Reinhardt, Chairman of Novartis, said:

This transaction would allow our shareholders to benefit from potential future successes of a more focused Novartis and a standalone Alcon, which would become a publicly traded global medtech leader based here in Switzerland.

Vas Narasimhan, chief exec of Novartis, added: "Alcon has returned to a position of strength and it is time to give the business more flexibility to pursue its own growth strategy as the world's leading eye care devices company.

"We will work to ensure a smooth transition for Alcon and Novartis associates while preparing for the launch of RTH258 and building our leading ophthalmology pharmaceuticals business."

Novartis bought Alcon for $52bn in 2011, but has failed to reap the rewards from the deal as the company had to make huge investments to reverse falling sales.

