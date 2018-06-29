Rebecca Smith

You may have seen the rather striking new addition to the Tube map as previewed by Transport for London (TfL) in December to show the addition of the purple Elizabeth Line ahead of its December launch.

And that royal purple colour has already been featured across the brand new Elizabeth Line trains revealed back in June last year, from the seats to the roundels.

But, the purple has been ditched in favour of yellow on some new trains - only not all is quite as it seems, as these are two multi-purpose engineering trains and a rail milling train, so not for passengers.

A new rail milling train and two multi-purpose engineering trains with bespoke machinery attachments will use state-of-the-art technology when the Elizabeth line comes into use. pic.twitter.com/5uDk1w5XgY — Elizabeth line 👑 (@elizabethline) June 28, 2018

Read more: Here's how the Elizabeth Line will affect other travel in London

The bright trains should - hopefully - keep the Elizabeth Line on track when it opens, with TfL saying while Londoners sleep the milling trains will work on the new railway's track and tunnels "to keep it running smoothly".

The 48m long milling train will be able to scan the rails using electromagnetic crack detection - basically to find any defects. TfL says that if it finds any issues with the track, it can then mill the surface of the rail to remove the cracks helping to reduce wear on the new trains' wheels - and the tracks.

The trains are currently undergoing testing and should arrive in the capital later this year.

The yellow trains will have bespoke machinery attachments and use state-of-the-art technology when the Elizabeth Line comes into use.

The £14.8bn railway is Europe's biggest infrastructure project and will span 41 stations including 10 newly built ones. The route will span Reading and Heathrow in the west, through 42km of new tunnels under the capital through to Shenfield and Abbey Wood in the east.

Construction got underway back in 2009 at Canary Wharf and today it is over 90 per cent complete, with the big launch date set for December. TfL takes over the first completed infrastructure from Crossrail Ltd later this year, and the capital's transport body will then lead the trial operations phase.

The new trains are expected to carry around 200m passengers per year, with the new service aimed at speeding up journey times, boosting London's rail capacity by 10 per cent, and bringing far more people to within 45 minutes of central London.

It should help ease crowding on the capital's busy transport network too, operating with main line size trains carrying more than 1,500 passengers each during peak periods.

Read more: Key Elizabeth Line timeline milestone hit as TfL takes on Heathrow services