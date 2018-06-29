Fresh doubt cast over future of cash as 300 ATMs close per month

Josh Mines

Doubt has been cast over the future of cashpoints in the UK as it was revealed that 300 ATMs are closing every month.

Consumer champion Which? analysed data from ATM network manager Link to find that 1,500 ATMs had closed between November 2017 and April 2018 - which represents a six fold increase from 2015.

The closures also ramped up after Link announced changes to fees that ATM operators can charge banks to use cash machines.

Link is introducing a phased 20 per cent reduction over four years to the so-called interchange charge, with the first 1p cut down to 24p per withdrawal set to come in on Sunday. Though this seems like a small amount, operators claim the rise will lead to some machines being financially unviable to run.

The firm which oversees cash machines argues the changes will provide an incentive for operators to put more machines in rural and less affluent area to keep the network sustainable.

But the ATM Industry Association told Which? the move had triggered the network on a "path to disaster" and had simply led to the number of cash machines decreasing.

Harry Rose, Which? money editor, said:

With hundreds of cashpoints closing every month we have serious concerns that, far from protecting consumers’ access to cash, LINK’s plans risk destroying it. These cuts could see millions of people who rely on cash in their daily lives struggling through these closures - with severe consequences for many communities and businesses. The impact of these cuts is already clear - with machines closing at a frightening pace. The regulator must act now to stop further closures and ensure that consumers aren't suddenly stripped of their access to cash.

However, Link disputes the claims laid out in Which?'s report.

A spokesperson said: "Which? has suggested that ATMs have fallen by 1,500 in the period between November 2017 and March 2018, however, Link can confirm that during this period the number of free-to-use ATMs actually increased.

"More importantly coverage of free-to-use machines improved over this period as forecast by Link with the net number of postcodes with free access across the UK increasing by 5, including one in Scotland."

