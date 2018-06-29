Bill Esdaile

ITV had a successful trial of midweek evening racing at Sandown’s Brigadier Gerard meeting last month and the ITV4 cameras will be heading up to Newcastle this evening as it’s a blank day at the World Cup.

Admittedly, the racing isn’t as strong this evening as it is tomorrow, but the action is still competitive, with the highlight from a betting perspective being the Gosforth Park Cup (7.30pm) over five furlongs.

This race looks wide open, with plenty in with a chance, although I’d be pretty keen to take on Eastern Impact over the minimum trip, as his best form has been over six furlongs.

Atletico has a good record on the all-weather, and at this track particularly, but he’s been burdened with top weight so this looks a tough ask.

I’d also give a chance to Evergate in a first-time visor and Tim Easterby’s Copper Knight who is back down to a very winnable mark.

However, I like the look of HOLMESWOOD at 12/1 with Coral back at five furlongs and on the all-weather.

He hasn’t raced at Newcastle since the beginning of his career, but finished second and first on his first two starts at the track.

He was progressive last summer, notching a hat-trick of wins in July and August over the minimum distance, so a return to this trip and this track should suit him perfectly.

In the preceding mile handicap (6.55pm), I will be backing INSTANT ATTRACTION at a massive 20/1 each-way.

This will be the seven-year-old’s first start in a 0-80 handicap for a very long time and it’s also his first run after a wind operation.

His last win was a long time ago, but this isn’t a strong race and I’m prepared to chance him each-way at the price.

POINTERS FRIDAY

Instant Attraction e/w 6.55pm Newcastle

Holmeswood e/w 7.30pm Newcastle