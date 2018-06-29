Horse Racing Betting Tips: Red looks an Amazing bet in the Plate

Bill Esdaile

THERE is no race in the world that local trainers and owners want to win more than tomorrow’s Northumberland Plate (2.05pm), known affectionally as the Pitmen’s Derby.

The bookmakers have been running scared of Roger Charlton’s Withhold, which is perfectly understandable after the Tony Bloom-owned son of Champs Elysees landed a monster gamble in the Cesarewitch in October.

He looked like a Group-class performer that day and although he hasn’t been seen since and has been raised 12lbs, he could still be very well-handicapped off a mark of 99.

The problem with him is his price – at 7/2, I’m prepared to leave him alone and would rather back Ed Dunlop’s AMAZING RED each-way at 7/1 with Coral instead.

This half-brother to Red Cadeaux came of age at Newmarket earlier this month when landing a 1m6f handicap comfortably.

That victory resulted in a 9lb rise from the handicapper, but he gets in here with a 5lb penalty, so is 4lbs well-in.

Dunlop has proved time and time again to be an excellent trainer of stayers and Amazing Red look set to continue the stable’s fine tradition in these marathon contests.

In the preceding Northumberland Vase Handicap (1.30pm), the consolation race for the Plate, THE GRAND VISIR is a strong fancy to follow up his Haydock win last month.

William Haggas’ inmate relished the step up in trip to two miles that day, seeing off some useful rivals, and he looks set to continue his climb up the staying ranks.

The best quality race on the card is the Group Three Chipchase Stakes (12.55pm), where Kimberella will be hoping to atone for a desperately unlucky run in this 12 months ago.

Richard Fahey’s consistent sprinter had nowhere to go two furlongs out but still finished with a rattle.

He looks sure to go well again, but he’s the 5/1 favourite and at the prices I’m more interested in Ed Walker’s AEOLUS at 10/1 with Coral.

He was another to suffer serious interference in last year’s race and then went on to finish a close second in the Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood.

You couldn’t fail to be impressed with him on his reappearance at Newmarket in April, and I’d put a line through his last run at the same track where he got seriously unbalanced.

Walker’s horses are in tremendous form and this seven-year-old looks overpriced.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Aeolus e/w 2.05pm Newcastle

The Grand Visir 1.30pm Newcastle

Amazing Red e/w 2.05pm Newcastle