Ben Cleminson

WE ARE set for a fantastic opening day of last-16 ties as the second match of the day looks an enticing encounter as Uruguay and Portugal lock horns in Sochi.

After unconvincing wins over Egypt and Saudi Arabia in their opening fixtures, Uruguay looked much more like themselves in their 3-0 over Russia.

Dynamic duo Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani both got on the scoresheet and we’ve all seen how destructive both can be when they hit form.

They also have a rock-solid defence which didn’t concede a single goal in the group stage, with captain Diego Godin marshalling his other defenders superbly.

Portugal’s campaign has been dominated by the man who seems to get them out of trouble time and time again, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Real Madrid forward has been in electrifying form so far with four goals, with his free kick against Spain one of the goals of the tournament.

This is very much a team which is set to up to get the best out of Ronaldo, but he’ll have his work cut out against one of the tournament’s leading defences.

Portugal were unlucky to finish second in Group B, after another controversial VAR decision in their game against Iran and you feel they would have much preferred to have faced Russia than Uruguay here.

Uruguay’s team is built on being tough to break down and I fancy the likes of Godin and his defensive partners to starve the Portuguese of attacking opportunities.

We’ve seen how reliant Portugal are on Ronaldo, in fact, a recent study from bettingexpert.com shows he has scored 47 per cent of his country’s goals since qualifying.

I just don’t see him getting enough space to cause Uruguay problems and I advise backing Uruguay to reach their second consecutive quarter-final at 2.84 with BETDAQ.

POINTERS

Uruguay 2.84 (BETDAQ)