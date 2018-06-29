World Cup Betting: Defensive frailties to cost Messi and Co

Ben Cleminson

WITH the group stages of the World Cup done and dusted, tomorrow sees the beginning of the knockout rounds - and what a cracker of a tie to kick things off.

Two of world football’s heavyweights face off in Kazan as Group C winners France take on Group D runners-up Argentina.

As has been the case with plenty of the favourites so far, neither have really got out of second gear, particularly Argentina who scraped through by the skin of their teeth with a late win over Nigeria in their final group game.

Their campaign has been blighted by rumours of unrest throughout the camp and manager Jorge Sampaoli has struggled to find a formation that suits the attacking riches he has at his disposal.

Many would think it would be easy when you have the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala and Angel Di Maria in your squad, but Sampaoli hasn’t been able to find a system which gets them playing in harmony.

His side’s performances have been lacklustre to say the least and if it hadn’t been for Messi’s heroics and a fantastic volley from Marcos Rojo against Nigeria, the Argentinians would have already been packing their bags.

They face a French side, who in truth, have coasted through their group.

Many took their runners-up finish at Euro 2016 as the catalyst for bigger and better things, but so far they’ve failed to convince they are ready to take another step up the ladder.

Didier Deschamps’ squad is packed with quality and he’ll be hoping for a much-improved performance following his side’s goalless draw with Denmark, where they lacked inventiveness and ambition.

With the offensive players on display, this one could be real cracker, especially with Argentina’s ageing and porous defence, which conceded five goals in the group stages.

Such defensive frailties must be a worry to Argentina's fans, while France’s attacking trio Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud will be licking their lips, especially with Nicolas Otamendi and Gabriel Mercado one booking away from a suspension.

As strong as Argentina are going forward, they’ve looked lacking in ideas so far and with such a leaky defence, I fancy France to see them off here.

You feel there is a lot more to come from Deschamps’ men and I can see the front-three causing the Argentinian defence plenty of problems.

I suggest backing France to be the first team into the last-eight at 2.42 with BETDAQ.

