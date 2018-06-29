Rebecca Smith

Boeing has unveiled a hypersonic concept of a passenger jet - and it is just as futuristic and swanky as you'd expect.

The US aerospace giant said the plane would be capable of flying five times the speed of sound - or around 3,800 miles per hour.

For context, at that speed it would be possible to fly from New York to London in around two hours in instead of the eight hours it takes on a traditional flight.

“We’re excited about the potential of hypersonic technology to connect the world faster than ever before,” said Kevin Bowcutt, senior technical fellow and chief scientist of hypersonics.

While he didn't put a specific date on when hypersonic flight for global travel will be a reality, Bowcutt said it's possible a hypersonic passenger vehicle could spread its wings, so to speak, in 20 to 30 years.

He added:

Boeing is building upon a foundation of six decades of work designing, developing and flying experimental hypersonic vehicles, which makes us the right company to lead the effort in bringing this technology to market in the future.

The concept was revealed at the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics conference in Atlanta this week, with Boeing saying the plane could have military or commercial uses, as it is just one of several hypersonic vehicle concepts the company is studying.

Boeing engineers are beavering away to develop technology that will position the company "for the time when customers and markets are ready to reap the benefits of hypersonic flight".

Intrigued potential future passengers in the UK will also get a chance to pore over the details, with the concept - along with other Boeing plans on the horizon - on display at the upcoming Farnborough Air Show in July.

