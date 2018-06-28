Frank Dalleres

When is a defeat not a defeat? It’s a curious logic, but perhaps when it diverts your team into what is – on paper, at least – an easier half of the World Cup draw.

That certainly appeared to be Gareth Southgate’s take after England’s loss to Belgium tonight in Kaliningrad, a tepid Group G decider played out by two second-string teams aware that victory may come at a price.

A failure to prioritise the win was a calculated gamble by Southgate. Until Tuesday’s last-16 tie with Colombia, however, we won’t know which way the chips have fallen.

A fierce, whipped strike from Adnan Januzaj – once pursued by the Football Association in the hope that he would pledge allegiance to England – ensured Belgium topped the group with maximum points and progressed to a second-round date with Japan on Monday.

That appears an easier tie than England’s meeting with Colombia, but beyond that Robert Martinez’s team would likely have to overcome Brazil followed by France, Argentina, Portugal or Uruguay.

Should they reach the last eight, Southgate’s side will face Sweden or Switzerland, followed by Spain, Russia, Croatia or Denmark.

Southgate brushed off defeat, insisting: “We don’t suffer for it.”

Implicit in the statement is that Colombia are eminently beatable last 16 opposition, although England cannot afford to underestimate the South Americans, who reached the quarter-finals at the last World Cup and have grown into this tournament, winning Group H with a 1-0 defeat of Senegal yesterday.

Japan are indisputably a weaker outfit who took four points and only pipped Senegal to second place by virtue of having fewer yellow cards.

Having commendably dispersed much of the hubris that has held England back on the international stage, it would be sad to see Southgate’s promising start to the tournament consumed by it on Tuesday.

Whatever the relative merits of the draw, England have lost some of the wind in their sails built up by the opening victory over Tunisia and subsequent marmalising of Panama.

It may be that the eight changes made to the starting XI means that the psychological damage is minimised, but the fact is that a 12-match unbeaten run dating back a year is now dust.

Southgate’s weakened selection signalled that winning the match was not his only priority, yet when Belgium, who made nine changes themselves, scored and England did chase the game they weren’t able to equalise, labouring in the unconvincing manner to which supporters have become wearily resigned.

No matter how you spin it, that is a knock to the confidence that has coursed through recent performances.

Understudies show value of first XI

This was billed as a chance for England’s fringe players to state their case for a place in the first team, but none seized their opportunity with any conviction.

Marcus Rashford could have snatched the second striker spot from Raheem Sterling with a potent display here; instead it will be no surprise if Southgate reinstates the Manchester City man with his other regulars.

It wasn’t for the want of trying: Rashford buzzed with intent, looking for holes in Belgium’s makeshift back three to dart into, but when a half-chance arrived he side-footed wide and when Jamie Vardy sent him one on one with Thibaut Courtois, his unconvincing finish allowed the Chelsea goalkeeper to tip wide.

A glorious opening, it proved to be England’s best and the miss was made all the more frustrating by Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s presence alongside Rashford, who could have presented his team-mate a tap-in with a square ball.

Danny Rose, another understudy with realistic claims for promotion, had a mixed evening at left wing-back.

The Tottenham player was penetrative with some of his runs in behind, showing the attacking advantage of having a natural left-footer in that position, rather than Ashley Young, whose tendency to cut in on his right holds few surprises.

But Rose should have done better for Januzaj’s goal. He was turned too easily, allowing the former Manchester United and Sunderland forward to shift the ball onto his favoured foot and powerfully beat Jordan Pickford.

While Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eric Dier, Fabian Delph and Jamie Vardy did little wrong, they merely served to underline how much more dangerous and able to control possession England look with Kieran Trippier, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard and Harry Kane installed.

Goalkeeper Pickford remains a concern. While eye-catching, Januzaj’s shot looked saveable and his parries of efforts from Youri Tielemans and Dries Mertens sent the ball back into dangerous areas.

If it was hoped that a third consecutive start would ease his jitters, it doesn’t appear to have worked.

Southgate is nothing if not a calculating manager, however, and his diligent preparations have largely paid off until now.

Should England sweep past unfashionable names into the last four he will be hailed as a genius and with some justification. Stumble out against a muscular and wily Colombia before reaching the promised land, though, and toasting group stage defeats won’t look half as clever.