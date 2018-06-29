Be honest: We have barely begun the task of reining in spending

Kate Andrews

Thank goodness for Paul Johnson.

The director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) was one of the few guests on the BBC’s “NHS at 70” programme who left his rose-tinted spectacles at home.

While most of the programme was characterised by extreme – and often undeserved – adoration for the NHS, Johnson stood out with his succinct and honest assessment of healthcare delivery in the UK.

Read more: Doctor's orders: The NHS needs a technological revolution to survive

Not only is the NHS not the “envy of the world”, he noted, but to suggest such a thing is “dangerous” to the future, as it stifles motivation for improvement.

Johnson and the IFS have been straight-talking on NHS funding since the government promised a (mostly fictional) “Brexit dividend” to help supply the £20bn extra a year pledged to the healthcare service.

Just yesterday, he reminded us that there are serious tax implications around this cash injection. If the government is to make good on its funding promises, without dramatically cutting departments like housing or defence, taxes will have to rise over the next 20 years, he said. And the increases can’t just fall on the rich or big business – it will have to be endured by all.

Johnson is certainly right that “something’s got to give”. Both parties have been kicking the tough decisions down the road for years, unable to admit to the public that the current set-up is fundamentally unsustainable.

One of the biggest mistakes former chancellor George Osborne made – right up there with the sugar tax – was to proudly wear the “badge of austerity” while not actually enacting it.

During the coalition government, real spending fell by just 0.5 per cent a year. Osborne barely trimmed, let alone slashed, government spending – yet he gave the public the false impression that they were bearing the brunt of austerity, for the reward of stable finances in a few years’ time.

The result in 2018: a government that widely spends above its means, and a public that is no longer willing to tolerate “austerity”, having been sold the lie that it was taking place for nearly eight years.

But as further cuts seem like a political impossibility, increasing spending – whether the revenue is raised now or from future generations of taxpayers – will result in a variety of consequences.

The Institute of Economic Affairs produced a landmark report in 2016, analysing the impacts of tax and spending on economic growth. It found that “a 10 percentage point increase in the tax or government spending burden is associated with approximately a one per cent fall in the growth rate in the long term”.

In short, higher taxes stunt economic growth.

Many will claim that more spending is simply inevitable, and that higher taxes are the price that needs to be paid for retaining Britain’s safety net and vital public services. But a glance around the world suggests otherwise.

UK spending as a proportion of national income is notably higher than other countries that are characterised for their generous welfare systems and universal access to healthcare – including Switzerland, Ireland, and Canada.

Meanwhile, in some UK regions – including Wales and Northern Ireland – government spending can be up to three quarters of regional GDP. When the TaxPayers’ Alliance is reporting this week that local authorities have spent £6.8m on flights since 2015 – including business class tickets – it’s difficult to argue that council tax rises are justified to fund black holes in local social care finances.

Before taxes skyrocket, taxpayers deserve their representatives to consider all other options, ranging from increasing the pension age to pre-funding healthcare systems, that would help combat issues of inter-generational unfairness in the tax and spending cycle.

It’s time we were extremely honest about the cost of government promises – but higher tax and spending should not be the forgone conclusion.

Read more: DEBATE: Should we introduce a new tax for over-40s to pay for social care?