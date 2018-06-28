Jasper Jolly

Prominent activist investor Sir Christopher Hohn has written to media magnate Rupert Murdoch urging him to keep Comcast in a bidding war with Disney for assets from Twenty-First Century Fox.

Disney is currently the favoured bidder, after it submitted a $71.3bn (£54.5bn) offer, beating Comcast’s $65bn bid.

Hohn told Murdoch that The Children’s Investment (TCI) Fund Management, which he runs, disagrees with Fox’s view that the Comcast bid has higher regulatory risk, in a letter dated 28 June.

Read more: Disney gains US approval for Fox deal

A reconsideration by the Fox board could open the way for another offer by Comcast, although Hohn said “We do not know if Comcast will return with a higher offer”. TCI would be “strongly motivated” by a higher bid, he said.

TCI holds 7.4 per cent of Fox’s shares, according to the letter. It is the sixth biggest shareholder, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Hohn said that the rival bid by Comcast does not present higher regulatory risks, a key reason given by the Fox board for plumping for Disney. Disney yesterday gained a significant boost after US competition regulators approved the Disney offer, provided they sell 22 regional sports networks.

However, Hohn wrote: “Horizontal antitrust issues for Comcast are no greater than for Disney, and in most instances lower.”

The US Department of Justice settlement “sets a strong precedent and template for a Comcast settlement”, Hohn added, saying that Disney will be similarly “constrained by the timetable of international approvals, which we would expect to take between six and nine months”.

Read more: Disney gazumps Comcast with revised $71.3bn offer for Fox assets