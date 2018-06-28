Thursday 28 June 2018 5:55pm

Activist investor Sir Chris Hohn urges Rupert Murdoch to keep Comcast in the running for Fox

 
Jasper Jolly
Rupert Murdoch Delivers Lowy Lecture
Media baron Rupert Murdoch is the largest shareholder of Twenty-First Century Fox (Source: Getty)

Prominent activist investor Sir Christopher Hohn has written to media magnate Rupert Murdoch urging him to keep Comcast in a bidding war with Disney for assets from Twenty-First Century Fox.

Disney is currently the favoured bidder, after it submitted a $71.3bn (£54.5bn) offer, beating Comcast’s $65bn bid.

Hohn told Murdoch that The Children’s Investment (TCI) Fund Management, which he runs, disagrees with Fox’s view that the Comcast bid has higher regulatory risk, in a letter dated 28 June.

Read more: Disney gains US approval for Fox deal

A reconsideration by the Fox board could open the way for another offer by Comcast, although Hohn said “We do not know if Comcast will return with a higher offer”. TCI would be “strongly motivated” by a higher bid, he said.

TCI holds 7.4 per cent of Fox’s shares, according to the letter. It is the sixth biggest shareholder, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Hohn said that the rival bid by Comcast does not present higher regulatory risks, a key reason given by the Fox board for plumping for Disney. Disney yesterday gained a significant boost after US competition regulators approved the Disney offer, provided they sell 22 regional sports networks.

However, Hohn wrote: “Horizontal antitrust issues for Comcast are no greater than for Disney, and in most instances lower.”

The US Department of Justice settlement “sets a strong precedent and template for a Comcast settlement”, Hohn added, saying that Disney will be similarly “constrained by the timetable of international approvals, which we would expect to take between six and nine months”.

Read more: Disney gazumps Comcast with revised $71.3bn offer for Fox assets

