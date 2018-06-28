JCB to invest £50m and create 200 jobs in UK by 2022

Mary McDougall

JCB will invest more than £50m in a new factory in central England, creating 200 new jobs by 2022.

In a statement today, the construction equipment manufacturer confirmed it had already started building a 350,000 square foot facility near two existing plants in Staffordshire that will enable it to double the production of cabs used to control its machines.

Chief Executive Graeme Macdonald said “The investment is one of the biggest in the company’s history and underlines our commitment to manufacturing in Britain and in our home county of Staffordshire.”

The factory will include a new production line, a fully-automated painting facility and robotic welding.​

General Manager David Carver said: “The whole plant is being designed to improve productivity, reduce waste and provide unprecedented quality levels.”

Family-owned JCB was one of the most prominent businesses to back Brexit. Chairman Lord Anthony Bamford wrote to the group's 6,500 employees ahead of the 2016 referendum setting out why the UK would be better off out of the European Union.