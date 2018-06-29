Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover property, investing, finance and legal eagles. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Colliers International

Global real estate adviser, Colliers International, has announced the appointment of Mark Bott as head of serviced offices, a newly created role which will see Colliers offer specialist advice to occupiers on co-working, flexible and serviced office spaces. Mark joins Colliers from Instant Group, an independent global flexible workspace specialist where his clients comprised of FTSE 100 corporates, including Dow Jones and Micro Focus, and fast growing startup companies.

Oxx

Oxx, the growth capital firm investing in B2B software companies, has appointed Bob Thomas as senior associate. Bob is joining from Quiqup where he was CFO for the enterprise SaaS and logistics company, having previously been vice president at Torch Partners, a leading investment bank focussed on technology driven growth companies, including SaaS and enterprise software. At Torch, Bob worked on transactions for, among others, ZPG and Just Eat. After graduating with a Philosophy degree from Cambridge University, Bob went on to complete a masters in business management.

Gordon Brothers Finance Company

Gordon Brothers Finance Company (GBFC) has appointed Peter Jaffe as managing director to lead GBFC’s financing platform in the UK and Europe. GBFC is a commercial finance company focused on middle market lending worldwide. GBFC maintains an ongoing relationship with the Gordon Brothers Group, which enhances GBFC’s deep understanding of assets. He has over 20 years’ experience across the European financing markets. From 1997 to 2013, Peter held various roles at JP Morgan across leverage finance and credit, including as a managing director and head of the restructuring group. From 2013 to 2017, Peter was a founding partner of Grovepoint Credit, an alternative debt provider.

Bates Wells Braithwaite

Bates Wells Braithwaite has appointed Sally Procopis as chief operating officer (COO). Sally joins Bates Wells Braithwaite from Linklaters where she worked as divisional business manager for the firm’s global finance and projects division. In her new role Sally will co-ordinate all of the group’s central services, which encompasses our finance, BD and marketing, HR, IT, professional standards and risks and operations functions and teams. She will take over from outgoing partnership executive officer Peter Bennett who is retiring from his role after 12 years of service at the firm. A chartered accountant, Sally previously held senior roles at Futurebuilders England and the Big Lottery Fund.

