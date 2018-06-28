BAE Systems wins £20bn Australian frigate contract

James Booth

UK defence giant BAE Systems has won a 35bn Australian dollar (£20bn) contract to build frigates for the Australian navy, seeing off rival bids from Spain and Italy.

Australian media broke the news ahead of a planned announcement by ministers in the UK.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is to confirm BAE System's victory tomorrow in what will be seen as a significant boost to British manufacturing.

The nine new Hunter class frigates will be built in Adelaide and come into service from the late 2020s, replacing the current Anzac class frigates.

BAE Systems will be put in charge of government-owned shipbuilder ASC Shipbuilding in Adelaide.

In a statement shared with the Herald, Turnbull said: "ASC Shipbuilding will be a strategic national asset capable of independently designing, developing and leading the construction of complex, large naval warships."

Turnbull will officially announce the deal tomorrow alongside Australia's defence minister Marise Payne and defence industry minister Christopher Pyne.

“The Hunter class will provide the Australian Defence Force with the highest levels of lethality and deterrence our major surface combatants need in periods of global uncertainty,” Turnbull said.

The frigates will specialise in anti-submarine warfare. Half of the world's submarines are expected to be in the waters between the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean by the 2030s.

Stephen Phipson, chief executive of EEF, the manufacturers’ organisation, hailed the news as a win for British industry.

“This win for the UK defence industry is the result of years of hard work with government and industry working in close partnership. The decision by the Australian Government confirms the UK leadership in advanced Frigate design and the strengthening of ties at both the industrial and defence level between the UK and Australia.”