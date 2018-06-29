Five reasons Chinese stocks have fallen over 20 per cent since January

Mary McDougall

China’s benchmark Shanghai composite index now sits more than 20 per cent below its January peak, crowning it one of the worst performing major stock indices this year.

Battling an emerging trade war with the US and an economic slowdown at home, here are some key factors weighing on Chinese stocks.

1. Trump’s tariff threats

China and the US have the world’s largest bilateral trading relationship, with the US consuming 19 per cent (about $500bn) of total Chinese exports last year. To protect US industries, President Donald Trump has proposed a slew of taxes on Chinese imports, spooking global stock markets.

The trade dispute between the US and China began in March when Trump threatened tariffs on $60bn of Chinese goods. That figure has since risen to about $450bn after several rounds of failed negotiations, prompting fears that the row will become a full-blown trade war.

The first round of new US tariffs on Chinese products come into effect 6 July on $34bn of goods. Additional tariffs will then kick in should China retaliate in the way that they have threatened to.

2. Greater scrutiny on Chinese investment in the US

Stock markets fell early this week as the White House warned of plans to prevent foreign companies investing in technology businesses in the US and to block exports of sensitive technology.

Trump has long accused Chinese companies of stealing intellectual capital, which he says causes billions of dollars’ worth of damage to the US economy every year. The government in Beijing has a stated aim to become a world leader in technology and the US is keen to curb its ambitions.

Trump has since dropped plans for new restrictions. However, he has toughened the US’s regulatory stance on China by introducing legislation to broaden the scope of investments subject to national security review and toughen US export controls. The changes, senior officials said, would give Mr Trump a “strong and effective mechanism” to police Beijing’s investments in key sectors such as artificial intelligence and robotics.

3. Measures taken to correct huge debt levels

By mid 2017, China’s debt was more than two and a half times the value of the entire Chinese economy, according to the Bank of International Settlements. This had been driven by rapid credit expansion and weak regulation.

To maintain financial stability the government toughened regulations and cracked down on irresponsible lending. This includes dramatic cuts to China’s extensive shadow banking sector, in which companies use off-balance-sheet investment vehicles.

“A sharp deceleration in credit expansion may have weighed on the economy” according to Fielding Chen at Bloomberg Economics. The impact of slower credit growth amid a government campaign to clean up the financial system has hurt sentiment for smaller companies as well as stock and property investors, Bloomberg reported.

4. Chinese yuan drops against the US dollar

China’s currency has fallen more than 3 per cent against the dollar in the last two weeks. While this has the benefit of making exports more attractive, an enormous amount of Chinese debt is denominated in US dollars.

As the yuan weakens against the dollar, this makes dollar-denominated debt repayments increasingly expensive for Chinese companies and stimulates capital flight.

5. A-shares’ MSCI inclusion

The economy may also be suffering from the aftermath of yuan-denominated Chinese stocks (known as A-shares) being added to the MSCI's emerging market index. The announcement in June last year drew a surge of foreign speculative money triggering a rally in Chinese blue-chips.

There could now be a correction underway.

Read more: Donald Trump threatens China with more tariffs as trade row escalates