The Swedish carmaker's owner is the latest business tycoon to speak out against a global trade war.

Li Shufu, whose Geely brand owns Volvo, said at an event in Hong Kong today that both entities would be compromised if trade tensions escalate as they both export and import cars between the US and China.

"It will be bad for Chinese carmakers if the US imposes import tax on China,” he said. “Simultaneously, China’s increasing tax will hurt Volvo when it imports its US-made cars to China.”

Li also flagged the detrimental impact on customers: "If the trade war continues to escalate, it will eventually hurt consumers as they have to pay more to buy cars."

"Low taxes can ensure that global integration will benefit consumers” he added.

A Chinese billionaire owning a Swedish auto brand is an example of how international the car industry has become. Volvo has been producing its S60 mid-size sedan in China and importing it into the US – though a plant in South Carolina opened recently to manufacture the vehicle, giving Volvo a small hedge against the trade dispute.

At the official opening of the Charleston plant last week Volvo's Chief Executive Hakkan Samuelson cautioned of the effects of prohibitive trade policies: "If we go back to the 19th century when everyone wanted to protect their own market that is definitely not good for the wealth of nations. That would be really bad - not just for Volvo."

Volvo is not the only player in the auto industry worried about Sino-US trade tensions.

Last week, Germany's Daimler cut its 2018 profit forecast saying that import tariffs on cars exported from the United States to China would hurt sales of its Mercedes-Benz cars.

New tariffs are due to be imposed next month and in such an event Daimler said it would not be able to recover the costs from customers.

“Fewer-than-expected SUV sales and higher-than-expected costs, not completely passed on to the customers, must be assumed because of increased import tariffs for U.S. vehicles into the Chinese market,” it said in a regulatory filing.