Josh Mines

MPs have slammed the City watchdog for its slow progress on reforming pension freedoms.

The Work & Pensions Committee said that though the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)'s Retirement Outcomes Review into making pensions fairer for savers was welcome, progress on the report had been "glacial".

Chair of the committee MP Frank Field criticised the FCA's plans to only put new measures in place from June 2019, saying the watchdog needed to "get on with" making changes.

The FCA's report, which is its first assessment of how well pension freedoms have been working since they were announced in 2014, found twice as many pots had been used to buy drawdown than purchase annuities.

It proposed a number of measures to protect savers, like engaging with consumers earlier by sending "wake-up" packs to people over the age of 50 to simply inform them of the risks and choices they face with their pension.

It found issues with the way savers draw down pensions, as a third of savers said they were fully invested in cash, and so were likely to have a lot of their pension wiped out by market effects.

The FCA also raised the issue that pension charges were too complex and not transparent enough, leading them to tell firms to be upfront about exact charges in pounds and pence.

Some pension firms expressed disappointment at the announcement. Lee Hollingworth, partner at Hymans Robertson said: It’s disappointing that the FCA hasn't proposed a charge cap for drawdown. We have one of 0.75 per cent in workplace defined contribution accumulation and we see no reason why this shouldn’t be the case for decumulation."

But Tom McPhail, head of policy at Hargreaves Lansdown said:

The pension freedoms are popular and working well but investors often need help and guidance in managing their retirement savings, these proposals will help address these needs.”

