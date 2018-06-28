Irish border is 'first, second, third priority', says Dutch PM

Catherine Neilan

Resolving the Irish border is the "first, second and third priority" for Brexit talks, the Dutch Prime Minister has said ahead of the first part of this week's European Council summit.

Arriving in Brussels for the summit, leaders of the EU27 have expressed their frustration at the lack of progress in negotiations - even as UK Prime Minister Theresa May insisted work was moving forward.

Dutch leader Mark Rutte told journalists that while he wanted to avoid talking "in apocalyptic terms", he was concerned at the lack of pace.

"I believe the first, second and third priority now is to solve this issue of the Irish border. And when that is solved so many other issues will be easier to discuss," he said.

Rutte also appeared to reject the UK's position on the Irish backstop, saying it could not be "temporary", but rather "continuous, in case we are not able to solve this problem in future. And that issue has to be solved".

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was less equivocal, saying: "We did expect that we would make more progress - or any progress, really - we expected there would be progress at this summit in June, like there was in March and December. And there hasn’t been.

"So I will be saying to Prime Minister May we all need to intensify our efforts now. All of us want there to be a deal. We need a deal. Europe needs a deal, Britain needs a deal too."

Varadkar said the EU27 were "willing to be more flexible" as long as the UK softened some of its red lines - however stressed there would be no compromise on the four freedoms.

"You can’t have one freedom or two freedoms or three and a half freedoms, because if we were ever to agree to that, the European Union would start to break up, and that is something that we can’t ever contemplate," he said.

His words pre-empt a meeting later today in which May is expected to be put under pressure by the leaders of the other 27 states over the stalemate, with negotiations no further on than they were three months ago.

But as she arrived May insisted there had been “very good progress” on the Brexit withdrawal agreement, although acknowledged both sides should conduct talks “at a faster pace”.

Asked if she was annoyed by the EU's rigidity, she stressed the UK had seen “flexibility from the European Union” on matters.

On her planned intervention tonight, May added: "I will be setting out our position for the future and what I want to be able to do, what I am sure leaders will want to be able to do, is ensure that we can sit down together, that we can negotiate this for the future.

"Because this isn’t just about the UK, it’s about ensuring that we have a partnership that works for us, and I believe the partnership that works for us will work for the EU as well."