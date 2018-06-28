Jasper Jolly

Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane today laid out his reasons for breaking with governor Mark Carney and raising interest rates, saying he sees a "clear upwards impetus" for inflation.

The "missing link" in rising domestic cost pressures is now emerging, Haldane said, with workers staying in the same roles winning higher pay – while a World Cup run could add to the "feel-good factor" among consumers.

"If workers who stick as well as twist are now getting pay rises, this will add impetus to cost and inflationary pressures," he said.

Haldane surprised the City last week by voting in a minority to raise interest rates from near historic lows, putting a rate hike in August in play in spite of weak economic data. Yet he admitted he would have joined the hawks in May, had economic data not weakened.

In a speech today in London, Haldane doubled down on his hawkish message, in a striking contrast with the more cautionary tone struck by his colleague, Sir Jon Cunliffe, earlier in the day.

A boost to pay for National Health Service (NHS) workers could trigger pay bumps across the economy, triggering inflationary pressure, he argued.

Haldane said: "The lifting of the public pay cap for the NHS could well have knock-on effects, not only to pay settlements elsewhere in the public sector, but to private sector settlements too given the tightness of the labour market."

"This will add to the gradual, but now clear, upwards impetus to wage and cost pressures in the UK economy, at a time when headline inflation is already somewhat above the MPC’s two per cent target," he added.

The Bank's top policymakers on the monetary policy committee are split as to whether there is enough wage pressure to keep inflation above its two per cent target in the medium term.

Haldane said he sees greater evidence of the tightness of the labour market, after hearing a "clear message" from employers that "wage pressures had picked up this year", with firms needing to pay more to retain staff – an important development after a period in which job movers earned a bigger pay packet but salaries for those staying in the same role were stagnant.