Thursday 28 June 2018 2:11pm

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin to meet next month in Helsinki

 
Catherine Neilan
VIETNAM-APEC-SUMMIT
Source: Getty

US President Donald Trump will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin next month, the White House has announced.

Trump will travel to Helsinki to meet the Russian leader on 16 July - just three days after his UK visit - where the two men will discuss relations between the United States and Russia and a range of national security issues.

Topics of discussion will also include the Ukraine and Syria, Trump said at the White House on Wednesday and potentially Russian election meddling.

It will be the first formal summit between the two world leaders, although they met at the G20 in Hamburg, Germany last July as well as having a brief meeting in Vietnam in November.

While the two have had some disagreements, Trump has repeatedly backed Putin, using a recent G7 meeting to call for Russia's re-admittance.

Trump has been fighting allegations around Russian involvement in his campaign, amid an ongoing investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, this morning tweeting his defence again.

"Russia continues to say they had nothing to do with Meddling in our Election! Where is the DNC Server, and why didn't Shady James Comey and the now disgraced FBI agents take and closely examine it? Why isn't Hillary/Russia being looked at? So many questions, so much corruption!," the US President wrote.

Yesterday Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the Senate: 'I'm confident that when the president meets with Vladimir Putin he will make clear that meddling in our elections is completely unacceptable."

