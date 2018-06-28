Sebastian McCarthy

Loss-making DIY chain Homebase is slashing over three hundreds jobs at its support centre in Milton Keynes.

Homebase, which was bought by investment firm Hilco from the previous Australian owners Wesfarmers for £1 earlier last month, said roughly a third of head office staff in Milton Keynes would leave by the end of 2018.

Back in April the firm reported plummeting sales figures, with a 13.5 per cent fall in the three months to the end of March to £211m compared with the same period one year before.

Read more: Homebase’s perception drops on news of sale

The 303 cuts come amid recent speculation that the garden retailer and DIY chain will undergo a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA), a type of insolvency process that usually involves store closures.

Damian McGloughlin, the chief executive of Homebase, said: "We have not taken this decision lightly, but decisive action is required to start rebuilding Homebase’s position in the UK market. We will be providing as much support as we can to help those affected through this difficult time."

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.