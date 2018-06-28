Are you travelling on the UK's most delayed trains?

Alexandra Rogers

The latest passenger complaints data has delved into the worst offending operators for delays and punctuality – and West Midlands Trains has come out on top.

The operator that services passengers from London Euston to Northampton, Birmingham and Wolverhampton received the highest proportion of complaints about punctuality or reliability at 58.5 per cent, according to data from the Office for Road and Rail (ORR).

It was closely followed by Cross Country at 46.5 per cent and Greater Anglia at 44.1 per cent.

Virgin Trains East Coast (VTEC) which was recently brought back into government ownership, was the worst for complaints when it came to facilities followed by Cross Country and Virgin Trains West Coast (VTWC), with the ORR noting that long-haul operators tended to receive more complaints over on-board facilities.

It was Hull Trains, however, that received the top gong for the most complained about train company. The company was branded as being in 'meltdown' after a particularly hard winter period. It had the highest complaints rate with 209 grievances per 100,000 journeys - a 79 per cent rise on the year before.

Read more: Questions raised over credibility of timetable inquiry figurehead

Grand Central, VTWC and Caledonian Sleeper came not far behind.

More than 500,000 complaints were lodged with the ORR in the past year, and only 28 per cent of those surveyed were satisfied with the outcome.

However, the ORR said the number of complaints per 100,000 journeys remained stable over the last year, decreasing by 0.3 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2017-18 for franchised operators compared with the same period last year.

It noted that complains for Govia Thameslink Railway, the operator that runs Thameslink, Southern, Gatwick Express and Great Northern, benefited from a slump in passenger complaints, thanks to an end in industrial action.

Jacqueline Starr at the Rail Delivery Group said: “It's encouraging to see this slight fall in complaints up to March alongside the long-term trend of the industry getting fewer complaints, especially as many services were impacted by unexpected severe weather including the Beast from the East.

“The rail industry is working in partnership to better serve our customers which is why we are investing more in listening to them and creating a new independent railway ombudsman to rule on complaints whenever they arise.”

However, some were quick to point out that the data does not include social media complaints, an increasingly popular way for passengers to vent their frustration, and nor did it take into account the current timetable mayhem that has caused misery for commuters in London and the north.

Lilian Greenwood, chair of the Transport Select Committee, tweeted:

Hmmm... wonder what the next set of stats, that cover the period after 20 May 2018, will show? 🤔 https://t.co/yc58T2KrDm — Lilian Greenwood (@LilianGreenwood) June 28, 2018

Train operators with the highest and lowest proportion of complaints about punctuality or reliability

Highest proportion (%) Lowest proportion (%) West Midlands Trains - 58.5 Virgin Trains East Coast - 2.5 CrossCountry - 46.5 Caledonian Sleeper - 5.1 Greater Anglia - 44.1 TransPeninne Express - 5.6 TfL Rail - 44 Great Western Railway - 7.6 London Overground - 39.3 Grand Central - 10

Train operators with the highest proportion of complaints about facilities on board

Percentage of complaints about facilities on train (%) Virgin Trains East Coast - 25.7 CrossCountry - 23.7 Virgin Trains West Coast - 19.5 East Midlands Trains - 14.8 Hull Trains - 14.5 Grand Central -13.9 Caledonian Sleeper - 11

Read more: Network Rail calls out extreme weather teams as rail services feel the heat