WPP brings in top law firms to find source of leaked emails

Josh Mines

WPP has hired lawyers to investigate the source of anonymous emails which were sent to former and current employees at the company after the resignation of its long-time chief executive Sir Martin Sorrell.

Anonymous emails were sent to WPP employees through encrypted Swiss email service Proton, which hides the identity of its user.

The emails included Whatsapp threads dated from before Sorrell departed between senior figures at the company discussing the chief executive's travel expenses, City A.M understands.

The advertising titan has called in two law firms – Slaughter and May, and Milbank – to look into the incident.

"WPP confirms that one former and two current employees have received a total of six emails between them from an anonymous source hiding behind a ProtonMail account based in Switzerland," a company spokesperson said.

"WPP has passed these emails to external legal counsel who are providing advice for the benefit of WPP and the three recipients.

"WPP is aware of the original source of the subject matter of the emails, which is a former employee's mobile device used for work and handed in when the employee left the group."

It is unclear why the messages were sent.

The news comes during a turbulent period for WPP. In April, its chief exec Sorrell stepped down after it was revealed that an investigation into personal misconduct had been launched by WPP's board, although the results of the internal probe were never publicly disclosed.

Sorrell made headlines again weeks later when the Wall Street Journal reported allegations that he used company money during a visit to a prostitute. Sorrell has said he "strenuously" denies the allegations.

Last month, Sorrell announced he would build a new advertising venture from scratch with the launch of S4 Capital.

