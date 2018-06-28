Catherine Neilan

The City of London Corporation’s special representative to the EU Jeremy Browne is stepping down after three years with the organisation.

Browne, who had been tasked with championing the City's call for mutual recognition as part of the Brexit process, will leave when his contract expires at the end of August.

City A.M. understands that Browne - who was earning a six-figure salary - will not be replaced directly. He was hired under the previous policy chairman Mark Boleat.

Policy chairman Catherine McGuinness thanked Browne for his "invaluable" work, adding: “Jeremy’s work has been pivotal over the last three years - particularly following the UK’s decision to leave the European Union.

“He has generated a clearer understanding of the climate across Europe at this critical time, and helped the City Corporation build stronger, more tangible relationships with member states."

Browne said: "I am confident that the City will continue to be the world’s pre-eminent financial centre and a major asset for the wider European economy. It remains a valuable objective to develop a mutually productive relationship with our own continent as well as ensuring that we are attractive to dynamic businesses and talented people.

“The City Corporation has been at the forefront of establishing a new working partnership with the EU and its engagement will continue to be vital going forward.”

The City of London Corporation is bolstering its EU presence by doubling the number of people in its Brussels office to six.

It also benefits from its existing relationship with Mark Hoban, chair of the International Regulatory Strategy Group, who vists EU member states to engage with financial representatives, in a similar manner to Browne.