James Booth

Magic circle law firm Allen & Overy has made a senior hire from bank JP Morgan to lead its new regulatory consulting business.

The firm has hired Sally Dewar who is currently JP Morgan’s head of regulatory affairs in London.

She was previously managing director of risk at the Financial Services Authority, formerly the UK’s financial sector watchdog.

The standalone business, which will not be regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) or offer legal advice, will focus on delivering regulatory advice to Allen & Overy's existing financial services clients.

Recent work by Allen & Overy in the sector includes advising HSBC on setting up a new ring-fenced UK retail bank and acting for multiple banks and asset managers on Brexit contingency planning.

Richard Cranfield, Allen & Overy’s financial institutions co-head, said: “We know that there is a gap in the market for advisers that have both in depth legal and technical insight but also the scope and scale to deliver tailored business outcomes. This is where the Allen & Overy strategy group offers something special to the market.”

Allen & Overy has previously looked beyond traditional legal services in developing new revenue streams. It launched Peerpoint, a service to provide self-employed lawyers on a contractor basis to clients, in 2013.

It is also home to a legal tech incubator, Fuse, where it helps foster legal tech startups.

Other law firms to have launched non-legal consulting operations including Eversheds Sutherland, Addleshaw Goddard and Fieldfisher.

Going the other way, the big four accountancy firms now all have UK legal businesses, with Deloitte the last to joint the party, receiving a licence from the SRA last month.