Shortly after landing the bumper £1.5bn contract to build the new Piccadilly Line trains, Siemens Mobility has secured another Transport for London (TfL) deal, only this one is to slash road delays in the capital.

The 10-year contract is to deliver an upgrade to London's road network management system and is aimed at delivering £1bn of benefits by reducing London traffic by 2036.

The new real time optimister (RTO) system will overhaul the current traffic light system and help TfL make better use of the road space by optimising the traffic light timings to get more people moving on the road network with fewer delays.

The new system will also be used to share data with connected vehicles - which could include driverless ones in the future, and the data generated used to keep road users more in the loop about current or anticipated road conditions.

The upgraded system will also mean that when roads are disrupted by unexpected incidents or planned work and events, TfL's control centre will have a better tool to get the road network back to normal more quickly.

The current set-up does have traffic lights using sensors to detect traffic and adjust signal timings to manage queues (and give buses priority if they are running late), and new sensors are being added in to balance the timings for cyclists and pedestrians too.

The initial contract value is £19m, but it could rise further due to the nature of the deal allowing for further development of the system and potential extensions.

The RTO system will also be made available to other organisations, with TfL collecting future revenues to reinvest in the capital's transport network.

Wilke Reints, managing director at Siemens ITS, said: "Once RTO is successfully introduced, London will be a showcase for intelligent traffic solutions for megacities worldwide."

Glynn Barton, TfL’s director of network management, described the new traffic management system as "a game-changer" for London.

He said:

It will use new data sources to better manage our road network, tackle congestion, reduce delay for people choosing healthier travel options and improve air quality. And by providing our control centre with a tool which supports more effective incident response, everyone will benefit.

