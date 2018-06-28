Baker McKenzie female partner numbers pass 400 in latest promotions round

James Booth

Law firm Baker Mckenzie said its latest round of partner promotions takes it to over 400 female partners worldwide, which it said is the largest number of any law firm.

The firm has promoted 68 new partners, 40 per cent of who are women, taking its global partnership to 1,600.

Read more: Magic circle firm Allen & Overy promotes just two women to partnership

Six of the new partners are based in the firm’s City office: Jessica Eden (tax), Jessica Le Gros (intellectual property), David Jamieson (tax), Jeremy Levy (banking & finance), Richard Needham (mergers & acquisitions) and Jonathan Sharp (employment & compensation).

The firm’s London managing partner Alex Chadwick said: "This a significant number of new promotions for London which, alongside our recent lateral hires, reflects that we are well and truly in growth mode."

Read more: Sex and power: Can law change its cover up culture?

During the course of the 2018 financial year the firm also made 53 lateral partner hires worldwide.

Recent hires in London include Nick O'Grady, Bevis Metcalfe and Matthew Cox who joined the banking & finance team from Ropes & Gray, Kathy Honeywood who joined the corporate practice from Clifford Chance and Megan Schellinger who joined the capital markets team from Linklaters.

The firm's most famous former female partner is Christine Lagarde, now head of the International Monetary Fund, who was chair of the firm between 1999 and 2004.