England fans warned over pro-Brexit chants ahead of Belgium match

Catherine Neilan

England football fans have been warned against singing pro-Brexit chants directed at tonight's World Cup rivals Belgium.

The match will take place simultaneously as Prime Minister Theresa May faces leaders from the 27 EU member states in Brussels. She is expected to face a grilling over the lack of progress made in future relationship talks so far.

Ahead of the so-called Brexit derby, Fifa has warned supporters in Russia to avoid “displaying insulting or political slogans in any form” or “uttering insulting words or sounds”, or face sanctions against themselves or the UK's Football Association, multiple outlets have reported.

Tonight’s fixture is the first between England and Belgium since the UK voted to leave the European Union two years ago.

At the 2016 European Championship, fans chanted “F*** off Europe, we’re all voting out”, updating it to: “F*** off Europe, we all voted out" after the referendum had taken place.