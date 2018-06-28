Emily Nicolle

Ticketmaster was warned two months ago that a data breach was in process, but failed to react accordingly.

Digital bank Monzo revealed this morning that it had told Ticketmaster of a possible identity theft problem on 12 April, and has since contacted around 6,000 of its customers that had ever dealt with Ticketmaster to replace their cards.

Monzo's head of financial crime Natasha Vernier said that the bank "couldn't get any traction" out of the ticketing company, after identifying Ticketmaster as a common trend amongst customers who had lost money to fraud.

The news comes as UK customers of Ticketmaster, Getmein! and Ticketweb who bought tickets between September 2017 and 23 June this year may have had their personal and payment information stolen by hackers.

Though Monzo was told by Ticketmaster at the time that it would investigate the potential breach internally, the company responded the following week saying that it had found no evidence of a hack, and that no other banks were reporting similar patterns.

Ticketmaster claimed that it only discovered the fraudulent activity last week, after identifying “malicious software” on a third-party customer support programme named Inbenta.

Monzo has said that anyone who has bought a ticket via Ticketmaster should check their accounts for transactions they don’t recognise attached to fake names like Uber, Netflix or Xendpay.