Sports Direct beats Apple in ranking of global retail trailblazers

Alys Key

Sports Direct has been named one of the world's top global commerce retailers, beating the likes of Apple and Walmart.

The sporting goods retailer placed just below fellow British companies Boohoo and Asos in the rankings, which were compiled by Loquate in partnership with Planet Retail and Retail Week Connect.

But the index of companies with the most successful international expansion strategies was of course topped by the mighty Amazon.

Top 10 international trailblazers

Rank Retailer 1 Amazon 2 Boohoo 3 Asos 4 Sports Direct 5 Apple 6 Topshop/Arcadia 7 Zooplus 8 Sephora 9 Walmart 10 Zalando

David Green, managing director of Loquate, said successful international retailers are able to provide convenience and innovation in areas outside of their "comfort zone".

"Most importantly, those in our top 10 have ensured they select partners and technology that understands these local nuances too and can help them deliver this seamless and convenient experience."

Ian McGarrigle of Retail Week Connect said: "UK retail – be it digital or physical – is renowned the world over for its competitiveness, with distinctive brands, products and talent. So it’s little surprise that recent history has shown UK retailers taking their propositions overseas."

Sports Direct sent out an announcement to the London Stock Exchange yesterday to celebrate being ranked so high on the list.

Michael Murray, the business's head of elevation, said: "This index shows that our elevation strategy, along with our approach to innovative initiatives such as our strategic investments and partnerships, is continuing to gain traction."

