Theresa May under pressure over lack of Brexit progress

Catherine Neilan

Theresa May will come under renewed pressure to push ahead with Brexit talks when she meets the leaders of the 27 other EU states today, raising the alarm about the growing risk of a no deal.

It is not expected that any real progress will be made on the key withdrawal issue regarding the Irish border at today's European Council, despite both Brussels and Dublin having pushed for it to be concluded at this stage, to give both sides time to address the future relationship ahead of the critical October meeting.

As a result, other leaders will press upon her the need for urgency.

Danish prime minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, told his parliament in Copenhagen on Wednesday: “It is the first time we are saying clearly to the British that we can end, in the worst scenario, [with] no deal.”

May will address the leaders at a dinner on Thursday night after discussions with Donald Tusk, the European Council president, earlier this week in Downing Street. It is hoped she will use this to sketch out her plans for the coming weeks, which City A.M. understands will include a rainbow tour of individual member states in order to circumvent the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

May will then hold a meeting of her full Cabinet at Chequers next Friday, where a decision will have to be made ahead of the publication of the much-delayed Brexit white paper. This will set out the UK's position on a number of areas regarding the future relationship, including on the customs union and Single Market.

Sources indicated any final path would represent a fudge between the two warring sides, with one saying it would be "the softest of hard Brexits".

While government spokespeople have indicated there is no change to May's red lines, Brussels is hoping for some compromise, without which they fear a no deal is more likely.

Arriving in Brussels, the Irish taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, described the lack of progress as “very disappointing”, and that Dublin was intensifying work on its contingency plans.

He said: “Time is running out for the withdrawal agreement to be concluded satisfactorily by the October European council [meeting].

“I expect EU leaders to send a strong message to the UK that negotiations … need to intensify. Preparations and contingency planning continue in Ireland and are intensifying for all outcomes.”