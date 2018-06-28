Rebecca Smith

British Airways owner IAG has announced its latest expansion plans, launching a new budget Austrian subsidiary that will branded as its low-cost carrier Level.

Flights will start from Vienna on 17 July 2018, with around 200 new jobs being created at the new base initially.

Four Airbus aircraft will be stationed in Vienna and the new subsidiary will fly to 14 European destinations, with the first flights to Palma, Majorca and London Gatwick. Lead-in fares start at €24.99.

Read more: British Airways-owner IAG in the spotlight over excessive exec pay

Over the following four weeks from the launch date,

Willie Walsh, IAG's chief executive, said

We are launching this new short-haul subsidiary to provide Austrian consumers with more flight choices across Europe. These flights will be branded as Level to build upon the huge success of our new long haul low-cost operation. We will serve the Austrian market with low-cost, reliable flights and will initially create around 200 new jobs at our Vienna base.

Walsh said customers will be able to check-in online at the airport and bring one hand baggage item on-board for free. Passengers will be able to opt to pay for extra items like checked luggage from a range of options.

Food and drink will also be on offer to purchase on-board.

The low-cost, long-haul Level started operating last June from Barcelona to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Buenos Aires and Punta Cana.

It then opened a second European base, with Paris Orly Airport the chosen pick, and now Vienna is on the agenda for short-haul options.

Previously, Walsh had said he was weighing up the choices of Paris and Rome as the pick for the second base, eyeing "underserved markets". He has said the UK is among the locations it has in mind, but in February warned air passenger duty could keep Level away.

Walsh wrote to MPs, saying air passenger duty - which is levied against each passenger on every flight departing from the UK - undermines Britain's position as a global trading nation post-Brexit, and reduces the chance of him bringing Level to the UK.

Read more: IAG kicks off third accelerator programme for tech travel startups