Too much stock weighs on H&M Group's profits

Alys Key

H&M Group profits sank in the first half of the year, as the company admitted trading had been more "challenging" than it initially expected.

The figures

Profit before tax in the second quarter fell 22 per cent to 6bn Swedish Krona (£510m).

Sales excluding VAT in the three months to the end of May were almost flat at 51.98bn krona.

For the first half overall, sales slipped slightly to 98.2bn.

Why it's interesting

The H&M Group, which includes brands like Monki and & Other Stories as well as its flagship fascia, is facing a plethora of challenges.

During the second quarter, the process of updating to new logistics systems caused connection outages in key markets including the US, France and Italy.

The company also went into the period with too much stock, an issue which it is still working through.

Then there is the wider transformation of the retail sector. Like many retailers, H&M plans to rejig its store portfolio, closing several branches in established markets.

This year the company plans to open 390 stores, focusing on its new brands and new markets, and close 150, mostly in established markets.

What H&M Group said

Chief executive Karl-Johan Persson said: "The first half of the year has been somewhat more challenging than we initially thought, but we believe that there is a gradual improvement and that we will see a stronger second half.

"We have a long-term approach and are optimistic about the future for the whole of the H&M group, with good growth in both sales and profitability for many years to come.”

