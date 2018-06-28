James Booth

The accounting watchdog the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) announced today that it is investigating accountancy firm Deloitte’s audit of building products maker SIG.

The regulator said it had began an investigation into the audit by Deloitte of SIG’s financial statements for the years ended 31 December 2015 and 2016.

The investigation will focus on the audit of cash and supplier rebates and will be conducted under the audit enforcement procedure (AEP).

SIG said in February it was undergoing a review of its historic accounts after a whistleblowing allegation of potential irregularities that led to the suspension of some staff for overstating profits over several years.

SIG said then its forensic review had revealed an overstatement for the year ended 31 December 2016 and a further overstatement of up to £400,000 before 2016.

On 9 January, it first disclosed an overstatement of cash of about £20m at the end of December 2016 and about £27m as of the end of June 2017.

The company has recently been selling assets and reviewing costs in a bid to strengthen its balance sheet.

Deloitte said in a statement: “We will co-operate fully with this investigation. Quality is integral to our audit work and we are committed to continued improvement in audit quality through investments we’ve been making and programmes we have in place.”

SIG’s share price was down 1.36 per cent in early trading following the announcement.

SIG was contacted for comment.