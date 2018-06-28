Rebecca Smith

There have been a fair few exciting alternative Tube maps over the years - not least Transport for London's geographically correct map - and now there's another contender for the top spot.

One rather creative person has only gone and compiled a rather fancy aerial view of London's Tube lines. Step forward @martinbagratz on Twitter, who edited the aerial photo by @djsantero, to compile just where all the different Tube lines actually go (including the Waterloo & City Line).

Read more: Incomplete journeys on the Tube could soon become a thing of the past

I love the internet - someone on Reddit took my pic and added the tube lines to it 👍 pic.twitter.com/XiRFDt42xJ — Santero (@djsantero) June 25, 2018

As for which of the alternative maps out there are the best, that's still up for debate.

Among the most useful contenders are these showing the busiest times in the morning and evening for key Zone 1 and Zone 2 stations.

A less useful, but perhaps more exciting option is this one compiled to show the average salaries near each London Tube station.

(Click or tap to view full version.)

Those less keen on taking the Tube altogether may be more partial to a cycle map showing the safest routes - or this map showing the time it takes scooters to get between spots.

Aside from compiling a geographically accurate map, TfL has also got in on the action of giving the classic Tube map a revamp with its version to help people with anxiety navigate their way around the Underground network.

It is aimed at helping them avoid the most claustrophobic parts, where greater chunks are underground and have large stretches of tunnels.

(Click or tap for full-sized version of the Tube map showing what's underground.)

For those excited about the expansion of the capital's transport network with the upcoming arrival of the Elizabeth Line, there's also the rejigged official Tube map featuring the new purple addition.

Handier still though, is potentially this breakdown of the different stages the new railway will open at, so curious passengers can find out just when they will be able to use the Elizabeth Line.

(Click to see all the various stages - FYI the below marks the initial big opening in December.)

Read more: Revealed: The 10 emptiest Tube stations on the London Underground network