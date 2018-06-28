Sebastian McCarthy

The Queen’s official expenditure has soared by 13 per cent in the last year amid vast refurbishment costs to Buckingham Palace.

Taxpayer money used for the reigning monarch's spending and duties rose to £47.4m this year, compared with £41.9m last year.

Staff payroll costs and refurbishments to the palace fuelled the rising costs, as a spokesman for Buckingham Palace said the figure was the equivalent to an operational cost of 69p for every man, woman and child in the UK, compared with a 65p cost the year before.

The Queen's funds come from a sovereign grant based on 25 per cent of the net surplus of The Crown Estate, a real estate property arm of the monarchy which delivers all of its income to the Treasury.

With growing success in offshore wind and London retail lettings, The Crown Estate posted a four per cent like-for-like increase of income worth £329.4m returned to the public purse in the year up to 31 March 2018.

Read more: Offshore wind and London retail is giving Royals plenty of reasons to smile

Prince William and Kate, along with Prince Harry, enjoyed a 40 per cent hike in funding too, according to separate figures from Clarence House.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex, received £4.96m of income from Prince Charles, rising £1.43m on the previous year.

Read more: Next time Commonwealth leaders meet the UK economy will no longer be on top