Josh Mines

Pub chain Greene King took a knock this year as it reported revenue and operating profits down from 2017, but said it expected trading to pick up quickly as punters flooded pubs to watch the football and enjoy the sunshine.

Despite the luke-warm results, shares in the company were up 10 per cent in early trading on Thursday.

The figures

Adjusted profits before tax at the group slipped 11.2 per cent down to £243m in the year to 29 April 2018. Its pub division did not fare well, as sales fell 1.2 per cent like-for-like excluding the impact of snow in March, down to £1.8bn.

It's brewing brands had its revenue go up to £215.1m, a 7.4 per cent rise.

Greene King reckon the World Cup will give trading a boost, as pub company like-for-like sales have already gone up 2.2 per cent over the last eight weeks, with 59 per cent of England fans expected to watch the Three Lions in the pub.

Why it's important

The pub group has had a tough time of it over the last year. The Beast from the East stopped a lot of pub goers from hitting the local boozer in spring, causing business to slow and shares to shed earlier in the year.

But with the arrival of both good weather and endless World Cup football matches comes with it a welcome income boost for the company.

This side of the business will need to perform better quickly, as Greene King will be relying on its pub brands after it appointed advisers to sell off seafood restaurant chain Loch Fyne.

What Greene King said

Rooney Anand, chief executive said:

We made good progress improving the performance of the business during the second half of the year, despite a challenging trading environment. While it is still early days, this positive momentum has continued into the new financial year, aided by good weather and popular sporting events. We expect the trading environment to remain challenging for some time, but we strongly believe people will continue to choose the great British pub as the place to enjoy time with friends and family

In short

Terrible weather earlier in the year severely dampened Greene King's results, but a quick uptick could be just round the corner with summer finally here.