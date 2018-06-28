Rebecca Smith

Thames Water isn't splashing out on bonuses this year, saying this morning it will be deferring a potential bumper payout for its chief executive until 2020, and will be suspending its dividend to boot.

The water company has been in the spotlight over leakage failures, confirming earlier this month shareholders would be paying out £120m for the company's performance at tackling leakages.

Today, it said underlying profit before tax fell from £38.1m last year to £34.6m, while total revenue dipped from £2.1bn to £2bn.

Read more: Thames Water to pay out £120m to customers after failing to tackle leakage

External shareholder dividends will be put on ice until 2020, as will chief executive Steve Robertson's bonus, with the latter contingent on "meeting challenging customer commitments".

Robertson has agreed not to take any bonus payments until 2020, "as a personal commitment" to improving the performance of the business.

The money shareholders would have received in dividends will instead be reinvested.

The board said:

We recognise the importance of paying dividends in future years to continue attracting the right type of long-term investors who will remain committed to our long-term vision. The board is also mindful of the privilege of the company’s position as a monopoly provider of essential services and is developing a policy for 2020-2025 which goes beyond the principle of a typical commercial enterprise, to ensure the long-term financial viability of the business.

A new dividend policy will take into account that any proposed payout "should not impair" the longer term financeability of the company's business.

Thames Water said leakage was up on last year, but it was on track with its recovery plan to meet the target for 2019/2020, and was learning from the fallout caused from the Beast from the East's weather troubles.

It is aiming to bring leakage down by a further 15 per cent during the next regulatory period spanning 2020 to 2025, and to halve it in the longer term.

Earlier this month, industry regulator Ofwat said Thames Water had agreed to pay £65m back to customers as part of a package of payments and penalties worth £120m.

The £65m payment is on top of £55m in automatic penalties incurred by the company for missing the pledge it made to customers to cut leaks.

Read more: Better broadband by laying fibre in sewers? Rats the way you do it