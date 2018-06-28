BP acquires UK's largest electric vehicle charging company Chargemaster

Josh Mines

BP added another company to its portfolio of green assets today, as it announced it would buy the UK's biggest electric vehicle (EV) firm Chargemaster.

The company operates over 6,500 EV charging points across the UK, and sells and maintains EV charging units across a wide range of locations, including home charging.

The oil and gas giant expects there to be a boom in EV over the next few decades, with the number of EVs on Britain's roads expected to rise to 12m by 2040.

But it said for EVs to be commonly adopted by customers, there had to be better access to fast and ultra-fast charging. The acquisition will allow BP to deploy more charging points at its 1,200 service stations across the country, including rapid charge points capable of delivering a 100 mile range in 10 minutes.

This is not the first green investment BP have made recently. Last month, it invested $20m in a firm which makes ultra fast electric vehicle batteries which can charge an EV in the same time as it takes to refuel a petrol car.

Tufan Erginbilgic, chief executive, BP downstream, said:

Bringing together the UK’s leading fuel retailer and its largest charging company, BP Chargemaster will deliver a truly differentiated offer for the country’s growing number of electric vehicle owners. At BP we believe that fast and convenient charging is critical to support the successful adoption of electric vehicles. Combining BP’s and Chargemaster’s complementary expertise, experience and assets is an important step towards offering fast and ultra-fast charging at BP sites across the UK and to BP becoming the leading provider of energy to low carbon vehicles, on the road or at home.

Chargemaster was created in 2008 and runs POLAR, the UK's biggest network of charging points. POLAR currently has over 40,000 customers, of which many have a monthly subscription for the service while some opt for a pay-as-you-go plan.

Chargemaster chief exec David Martell said: "The acquisition of Chargemaster by BP marks a true milestone in the move towards low carbon motoring in the UK. I am truly excited to lead the Chargemaster team into a new era backed by the strength and scale of BP, which will help us maintain our market-leading position and grow the national POLAR charging network to support the large range of exciting new electric vehicles that are coming to market in the next couple of years."

