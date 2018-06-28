Rebecca Smith

Stagecoach this morning reported a near £86m hit from the Virgin Trains East Coast franchise that went off track this year.

Shares fell five per cent in early trading.

The total £85.6m in net exceptional expenses came as a result of the government's decision to strip it of the franchise, and said the losses on the franchise were "significantly influenced by factors outside of our control".

Despite that, Stagecoach said it had examined its bid for, and operation of, the franchise, bringing in external advisors to make changes to its processes and improve how it approaches future bids.

Read more: Stagecoach to bid for East Midlands franchise despite East Coast failuresThe franchise was a joint venture held by Stagecoach and Virgin, with the government taking back control of the rail line last month, saying that that the operators had "got their bid wrong and they are now paying the price".

The historic London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) has returned, with Virgin Trains completing the handover of the East Coast business to LNER this month.

Stagecoach reported earnings per share up from 5.5p last year to 12.3p for the year ended 28 April 2018.

But the full-year dividend is notably down on last year's 11.9p, with Stagecoach setting a new base level of 7.7p for the full year. It said the rejig came from a need to set the dividend at a level "from which it can grow over time as well as being covered by normalised non-rail cash flows".

Adjusted earnings per share were above expectations, but Stagecoach boss Martin Griffiths said he was "disappointed" over the East Coast costs.

He said:

I am disappointed to be reporting significant exceptional costs in respect of Virgin Trains East Coast but I am pleased that there is now clarity for both customers and shareholders. We have made significant progress elsewhere in our rail portfolio and continue to see value and opportunities.

Stagecoach's chief executive said the company remained undeterred in its work on other bids for new Southeastern, West Coast Partnership and East Midlands rail franchises, saying it would maintain "a disciplined approach" to all rail bids.

Virgin Trains East Coast was originally intended to run until 2023, but the line performed below expectations.

VTEC said part of the problem stemmed from stalled upgrades expected from the state for new trains, though the government has said the operators overbid.

