Rebecca Smith

Disruption through Gatwick Airport is expected to last until 7.45am this morning due to a broken rail.

National Rail said fewer trains are being able to run as a result, so train services running through the station could be cancelled or delayed.

It is advising passengers to check journey planners before travelling and to allow extra time for their journeys.

Read more: Gatwick 'respects Heathrow vote' and vows to grow without second runway

As for those already at the station, National Rail has told them to listen to station announcements for last minute platform alterations.

Network Rail engineers are on site assessing the situation, as some trains are currently unable to leave the depot.

Read more: Network Rail calls out extreme weather teams as rail services feel the heat