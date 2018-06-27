World Cup Betting: Personnel changes could see Belgian stalemate

Ben Cleminson

BEFORE jetting off to Russia, if you’d offered Gareth Southgate the start his England side have had to their World Cup campaign, he would have bitten your hand off.

Yes, on paper, matches against Tunisia and Panama appear to be routine and all England fans would have expected two comfortable victories.

However, this is England at a major tournament and we only have to think back two years to that painful night against Iceland when the Three Lions froze.

Having (just) overcome Tunisia in their opening game, Southgate must have been purring at his youthful side’s first half performance against a sprightly Panama side on Sunday.

On almost every occasion when England came forward they threatened Jaime Penedo’s goal and the free-going mentality which Southgate has spoken of is clearly rubbing off on his players.

A cracker from Jesse Lingard, a brace from John Stones and three more from the main man Harry Kane helped England to a resounding 6-1 victory, meaning England sit pretty at the top of Group G as they head to Kaliningrad to face Belgium - by far their toughest test yet.

Like Southgate, Roberto Martinez will be more than happy with his team’s start to his first World Cup in charge.

Comfortable victories over Panama and Tunisa have guaranteed qualification for the knockout stages with a game to spare and the abundance of riches that Martinez has at his disposal, particularly up top, appear to be gelling nicely.

Romelu Lukaku has hit the ground running with four goals and Eden Hazard oozed class against Tunisia, scoring twice.

Belgium’s 5-2 win over Tunisa did come at a cost though, with Lukaku and Hazard both picking up injuries, putting their participation against England this evening in doubt.

Based on each side’s start to the tournament, goals would seem likely in this one with both possessing plenty of in-form attacking players.

However, after their most recent win, the Belgium boss hinted at changes for their final group game and with Southgate expected to rotate as well, this one has the feel of stalemate.

Southgate was picked for the 2002 World Cup squad, but didn’t play at all, so he’ll be keen to give game-time to those who haven’t got on the pitch yet.

When a manager makes significant changes to a team there is often a tendency for the play to become disjointed as players adjust.

Such adjustments mean the quality often suffers and I have a feeling this game will turn out to be a bit of a slow burner, with neither side wanting to give too much away.

England haven’t lost an international since March 2017, while the Belgians are undefeated since September 2016, meaning these two know how to keep it tight and shut up shop.

While both defences have conceded against Tunisia and Panama, you feel they’ll be on red alert for this game and few goals look likely.

We saw in the goalless draw between France and Denmark on Tuesday how tight these games can be and with both guaranteed spots in the last 16, this one could follow a similar path.

Belgium already have injury problems and neither Martinez nor Southgate will want to risk further casualties as we enter the business stage of the tournament.

The impact that Neymar’s injury had on Brazil in 2014 showed how careful the managers need to be with their key players, especially with the likes of Kane and Lukaku in such good form.

Lukaku looks unlikely to be risked and with Kane’s involvement also in question, I fancy the defenders to come out on top.

The best bet therefore is to back the draw at 3.2 with BETDAQ.

Pointers

Draw 3.2 (BETDAQ)