Felix Keith, Frank Dalleres

Never write off the Germans, or so the saying goes, but even they can’t come back from this one.

Dumped out of the World Cup at the first hurdle for the first time since 1938 by a 2-0 defeat from South Korea, the question now is whether this is the end of an era.

Coach Joachim Low admitted they had deserved their early exit, adding: “This is historic. I am sure this will create some public uproar in Germany.”

Read more: World Cup 2018: Six players who have starred in Russia

It was greeted with no little schadenfreude elsewhere, however, and brought bookmakers’ odds on England lifting the trophy in further still.

Brazil win without Neymar magic

Neymar was full of endeavour, determination and even got out one of his party tricks, but in the end Brazil won without their main man finding the net.

Serbia’s goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic had a lot to do with that, making three saves from the Paris Saint-Germain forward as his side went through top of Group E, but he went through frustrated.

Neymar has now attempted 5.3 shots per game at the World Cup, yet only has the injury-time tap-in against Costa Rica to his name.

It was his corner which found Thiago Silva’s head, but Philippe Coutinho had already trumped him by picking out the magic pass for Paulinho to score the key opening goal.

Tournament football is about how you finish, not how you start though, so coach Tite may well be encouraged that Brazil’s star player is yet to catch alight.

Serbia rue missed opportunities

Brazil topped the group with seven points but the table does not tell the story. The 1-1 draw with Switzerland was far from straightforward and it took two injury-time goals to beat Costa Rica 2-0.

Tonight was another case in point for the favourites, who are yet to hit top gear.

Serbia had a second-half spell of 10 minutes where they looked very threatening and Brazil wobbled.

Unfortunately for them and their hopes of qualification, Aleksandar Mitrovic’s headed attempt from Alisson’s save struck Silva and his following downward header was comfortably saved.

Serbia leave with his heads held high after some solid performances, but they exit thinking what might have been.