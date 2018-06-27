Jasper Jolly

The Walt Disney company has gained regulatory approval in the US for its deal to buy most of Twenty-First Century Fox, removing a major obstacle to the mega media tie-up.

Disney must sell off 22 regional sports networks in order to proceed with the sale, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) said today.

The $71.3bn (£54.3bn) deal must still pass regulators in multiple other countries if it is to go ahead.

Disney beat a rival offer of $65bn by US telecommunications giant Comcast for Fox, the media empire owned by Rupert Murdoch. Disney had previously tabled a bid at only $52bn.

Both firms had coveted Fox’s extensive media catalogue as they battle with video streaming sites such as Amazon and Netflix.

The updated Disney bid also had an added sweetener of being half cash, following the previous all-stock offer.

Disney has 90 days to sell off the networks, which are currently owned by Fox, after the transaction closes.

The DoJ said that “without the required divestitures, the proposed acquisition would likely result in higher prices for cable sports programming”.

