Ex-minister Sir Hugh Robertson to chair National Lottery operator Camelot

Jasper Jolly

National Lottery operator Camelot has appointed former government minister Sir Hugh Robertson as its new chair.

Robertson will be unveiled as the firm’s first ever independent chair tomorrow.

Camelot is currently chaired by Jo Taylor, an employee of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, the massive Canadian retirement fund which bought the games operator in 2010 for just under £400m.

Robertson’s political career ended in 2015, after 14 years as a Conservative MP. During that time he was a minister of state at the foreign office, and before that at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport. He also served as a parliamentary under-secretary during the Olympic Games in 2012.

He will be joined on the board by Robert Walker, chair of Ei Group. Walker will reportedly serve as deputy chair and senior independent director.

As part of the board shake-up Sir Patrick Brown and Tony Illsley will also step down as independent non-executive directors, Sky News first reported.

The board reshuffle comes after the firm this month announced a surprise return to ticket sales growth, in spite of the expectations of Nigel Railton, Camelot’s chief executive, that sales would fall.

During the year ending in March National Lottery sales raked in £6.95bn, up slightly compared to the previous year, of which £1.66bn went to “good causes”.

It had 343 winners who became millionaires during the year.